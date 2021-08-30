TS EAMCET 2021: Check complete counselling schedule here

TS EAMCET counselling begins today. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) result was announced on August 25. The result was declared by the Education Minister of state, Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The TS EAMCET first allotment list will be released on September 15.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule

• Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification: August 30 to September 9

• Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates: September 4 to 11

• Exercising options after certificate verification: September 4 to 13

• Freezing of options: September 13

• Provisional allotment of seats: September 15

• Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website: September 15 to 20

“Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” the official counselling notification reads.

