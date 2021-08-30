Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2021: Check complete counselling schedule here
competitive exams

TS EAMCET 2021: Check complete counselling schedule here

TS EAMCET counselling begins today. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) result was announced on August 25.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:39 AM IST
TS EAMCET 2021: Check complete counselling schedule here(HT File)

TS EAMCET counselling begins today. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) result was announced on August 25. The result was declared by the Education Minister of state, Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The TS EAMCET first allotment list will be released on September 15.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule

• Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification: August 30 to September 9

• Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates: September 4 to 11

• Exercising options after certificate verification: September 4 to 13

• Freezing of options: September 13

• Provisional allotment of seats: September 15

• Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website: September 15 to 20

“Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” the official counselling notification reads.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts eamcet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka CET-2021: More than 95 pc students turn up for test on second day

GATE 2022 registration begins today

SSC Constable GD 2021 registration closes tomorrow

West Bengal State Eligibility Test on January 9, 2022; register online
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP