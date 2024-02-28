 TS POLYCET 2024 registration underway, exam on May 17 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS POLYCET 2024 registration underway, exam on May 17

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 28, 2024 12:42 PM IST

TS POLYCET 2024 registration is underway. The direct link to apply is given here.

Department of Technical Education, Telangana started the TS POLYCET 2024 registration on February 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The last date to apply without late fee is till April 22, 2024 and the last date for online registration with late fee of 100/- is till April 24, 2024. The last date for fee payment, completion of the application details with tatkal fee of 300/- is till April 26, 2024.

TS POLYCET 2024 examination will be conducted on May 17, 2024, and the tentative date of declaration of results is after 12 days of examination.

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad (or) appearing in the year 2024 are eligible to appear “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test - POLYCET-2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for TS POLYCET 2024

TS POLYCET 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS POLYCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for SC and ST category candidates is 250/- and for others is 500/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS POLYCET.

