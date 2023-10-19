TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets Live Updates: Osmania University TSSET admit card releasing tomorrow

TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets Live Updates: Osmania University, Hyderabad will release TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets on October 20, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

ts set 2023 hall tickets live updates: Osmania University TS SET admit card, download link at telanganaset.org(Hindustan Times)

The TSSET examination will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held in 3 Hours of duration in one session. Paper I will consist of 50 objective type questions carrying 2 marks each and Paper 2 shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks each.

TS SET is a state-level exam to determine the eligibility for Professor and Lecturer posts in Telangana universities and colleges. The exam will be conducted for general studies and 29 subjects in computer based mode in eight cities. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall tickets, download link and other details.