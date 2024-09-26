TS SET 2024 answer key objection window closes today at telanganaset.org, direct link here

Osmania University will close the TS SET 2024 answer key objection window on September 26, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it on the official website of Telangana SET at telanganaset.org. TS SET 2024 answer key objection window closes today, direct link here

The answer key was released on September 24, 2024, and the objection window opened. The candidate can challenge the prelims key of any question on a subject by providing the reason and proof for that particular objection and submitting their objection.

TS SET 2024 answer key: Steps to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TG SET at telanganaset.org.

Click on TS SET 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, select the question and raise an objection.

Upload the necessary documents to support your answer.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The examination was conducted on September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024. The TS-SET examination was held in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT mode in 10 old districts of Telangana. The test consisted of two papers. Paper I had 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, and Paper II had 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected by the candidate.

After the objections are checked, the final answer key and results will be announced. The result of the TS-SET will be made available on the website: www.telanganaset.org as and when it is declared. The candidate will not be individually intimated about their result. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TG SET.