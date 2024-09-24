TS SET 2024 Answer Key released at telanganaset.org, objection window opens today

Osmania University has released the TS SET 2024 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Eligibility Test can check the answer key on the official website of TG SET, telanganaset.org. TS SET 2024 Answer Key released, objection window opens today

As per the official notice, the objection window will open today, September 24, and close on September 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can log in to the TG SET website with their hall ticket and date of birth to access the objection-raising module in their subject on the basis of the question ID.

The candidate can challenge the prelims key of any question of a subject by providing the reason and proof for that particular objection and submitting their objection.

TS SET 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TG SET at telanganaset.org.

Click on TS SET 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, select the question and raise an objection.

Upload the necessary documents to support your answer.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The examination was conducted on September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024. The TS-SET examination was held in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT mode in 10 old districts of Telangana. The test consisted of two papers. Paper I had 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, and Paper II had 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected by the candidate. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TG SET.