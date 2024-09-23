How to maximise your performance in the final hours of the exam

It is won when it is won. This thought applies to any game you play, any goal you set, or any examination you take. Sometimes, despite all the hard work, the plot is lost in the final phase. That’s why the last few hours before an examination are critical. While early preparation is important, managing those final hours well is essential to optimising performance. This is a time when candidates often reflect on the syllabus and notice the parts still left to cover. You may feel immense pressure to cram as much information as possible, yet also want to leave enough time for revision. A few strategies can help maximize your study time in the final hours before the exam, but there are also things you should be mindful of. The whole objective of spending hours in preparation is scoring well in exams.(Santosh Kumar )

It's important to transition from a preparation mindset to an examination mindset. This shift includes having self-belief and confidence in your preparation. Remember, panic can lead to forgetting. Preparation is subjective, and you may always feel you have inadequately prepared. Trust in your understanding of the examination scenario and give yourself confidence that you have done the groundwork to answer 75% of the paper correctly.

When time is limited, it's crucial to focus on high-yield topics. The whole objective of spending hours in preparation is scoring well in exams. Also, identify questions that are more fact-based and leave less room for individual interpretation to score well. Some of the key topics may include the delimitation of constituencies, the finance commission, the South China Sea, Myanmar, the WTO, and the Global South.

Practice answering questions from various angles. Also, examine how questions are asked on the same subjects in different ways. In the examination, the questions are often asked using words like illustrate, examine, comment, substantiate, justify, critically analyse, etc. Although they may appear similar, how questions are asked determines how they should be answered.

Practice long-format writing. In exams, you have to continuously draft a series of essays on several subjects. Hence, you should prioritise writing essay-type questions and clearly and logically presenting answers on paper. These questions require candidates to think creatively, argue logically, and clearly express ideas. Even in an extended format, one needs to know where to stop. Otherwise, you will waste time on other questions.

Strictly manage time and schedules. Strict time management and schedule adherence are highly important. Maximise the study hours and keep time for the essentials: light nutrition, hydration, physical movement, and significant rest. It is also essential to minimise time spent on social media. From a studying perspective, focus on essay writing and general studies, which cover a broad range of topics and help you cover the maximum ground. If time permits, focus on optional subjects while prioritising core concepts and commonly tested areas.

With the approaching exams, irrespective of the preparation, staying positive and remaining calm and composed is essential. Find some time for breathing exercises or meditation. It is important to stay focussed and foster a positive attitude. The time is not suitable for cramming but for refining and reinforcing what you already know. By focusing on high-yield topics, practising essay writing, managing your time effectively, and taking care of your health, you can confidently maximise your performance and walk into the exam room.

(Author Sriram Srirangam is Chief Mentor, SRIRAM’s IAS. Views expressed are personal.)