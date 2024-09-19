BITS Pilani Alumni couple pledges 8.40 crore for institutional development

BITS Pilani received a contribution of $1 Million ( ₹8.40 crore) contribution from an alumni couple, taking the total commitment for the endowment to more than $18 million. This fund will facilitate the upgradation of labs, infrastructure enhancements, research initiatives, and the overall educational experience for the students across BITS Pilani’s campuses.

Ravinder Kumar Bhat (from the 1978 batch) and Sumita Desarkar (from the 1981 batch), serial entrepreneurs based in the UAE, contributed ₹8.40 crore under the ‘Sumita Desarkar & Ravinder K. Bhat Fund for Institutional Development’.

This donation is part of the proposed $100 million BITS Pilani Endowment Fund, aimed at driving institutional growth and supporting innovation, informed BITS Pilani.

Throughout their two-decade residency in the UAE, they have established businesses across various sectors, including construction, commodity trading, infrastructure, and oil & gas equipment, as well as event management.

Ms. Desarkar and Mr. Bhat shared, “BITS Pilani has profoundly shaped our personal and professional journeys not only through its world-class educators, and instilling a strong work ethic but also through the network which we developed and still strongly maintain. We are honored to give forward to the institute that laid the foundation for our careers and growth with the hope that this contribution will further the legacy of excellence and create new opportunities for future generations.”

“We are deeply grateful for this support. This fund will greatly enhance our efforts towards academic and infrastructural development, pushing the institute toward new horizons," said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani.

“This contribution is a testament to the enduring relationship between our alumni and the institute and their love for the institution. The impact of Sumita and Ravinder’s generosity will resonate for years to come," said Prof Arya Kumar, Dean of Alumni Relations.

