TS TET 2022 Live Updates: Telangana TET registration begins March 26
School Education Department, Telangana has released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2022 notification. The registration process will begin on March 26, 2022 and will end on April 12, 2022. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022.
Candidates can apply for the examination on the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in all 33 districts of the state.
TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:57 AM
TS TET 2022: Admit card to release on June 6
TSTET 2022 exam will be conducted on June 12, 2022. The admit card will release on June 6, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:51 AM
How to Apply for TS TET 2022
Visit the official site of TS TET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.
Click on apply online link available on the home page.
Enter the registration details and click on submit.
Your name has been registered.
Now login to the account through registration details and fill in the application form.
Enter details in the application form- Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, Qualification etc.
Upload the scanned copies of the relevant certificates and photograph.
Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
Your application has been submitted.
Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:45 AM
TSTET 2022 Notification: Eligibility
The eligibility criteria to apply for TSTET 2022 is available in the information bulletin given here.
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:37 AM
TS TET 2022: To be conducted in two shifts
TS-TET-2022 will be conducted on June in all the 33 Districts of the
State. The duration and timings of the test is Paper-I: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon (duration 2 ½ hours) and Paper-II: 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm (duration 2 ½ hours).
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:27 AM
Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test: Two papers to be conducted in exam
TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:20 AM
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:11 AM
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 10:03 AM
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 09:57 AM
