TS TET 2022 Live Updates: Telangana TET registration begins March 26

School Education Department, Telangana has released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2022 notification. The registration process will begin on March 26, 2022 and will end on April 12, 2022. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022.

Candidates can apply for the examination on the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in all 33 districts of the state.

TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.