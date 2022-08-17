Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC recruitment 2022: Applications for 53 DAO posts begin at tspsc.gov.in

Published on Aug 17, 2022 10:08 PM IST
  TSPSC recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) works Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts in the state.
TSPSC recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission tspsc.gov.in.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) works Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts in the state. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission tspsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the post is September 6, 2022 upto 5 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) grade-II.

To be eligible, the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 44 years. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, candidates must possess a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University in India or any equivalent qualifications.

The application processing fee is Rs.200 for all category candidates. While the examination fee is Rs.120. Unemployees are exempted from paying the examination fee.

The Selection will be done on the basis of merit obtained in objective type Written Examination.

The exam will tentatively be conducted in the month of December.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

Click on the application link available on the website

Enter your login ID and date of birth (register on portal if not registered)

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
