UCEED Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released UCEED Admit Card 2022 on January 12, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can download the admit card through the official site of IIT B UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date for rectification of discrepancies in admit card is till January 14, 2022.

The Admit Card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, UCEED Registration ID, Roll Number for UCEED 2022, Date of Birth, Category, photograph, signature, examination schedule, examination centre details and instructions to candidates. Candidates should carefully examine ALL the entries in the Admit Card and in case of any discrepancy.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

UCEED Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on UCEED Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case the Admit Card is not available for downloading, the candidate should contact the UCEED Office at IIT Bombay immediately via email or phone.

