UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 released, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 exam. The admit card has been released for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Examination on the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase 2 examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects. The admit card can be downloaded by all appearing candidates by following these simple steps given below.

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2: Steps to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The advance intimation slip for allotment of examination city of the appearing candidates are available on the official website. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of UGC NET.

