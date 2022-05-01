UGC NET 2022 application, notification out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to apply

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC NET 2022 notification and application form. Candidates can apply for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles and download the notification from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 20.

Dates for the UGC NET 2022 are yet to be announced.

The NTA will conduct UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and as an eligibility test for Assistant Professor in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged,” an official statement said.

UGC NET 2022: How to apply

UGC NET 2022: How to apply

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the application form link on the homepage. First register and then proceed to fill the application form. Enter the required details, upload documents and pay the exam fee. Submit your application and download the confirmation page.

UGC NET 2022: Important dates

Application window: April 30 to May 20.

Application correction window: May 21 to 23.

Intimation of cities of exam centres: To be announced later.

Availability of admit cards, exam date(s): To be announced later.

Exam timings: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Application fee: ₹1,100 for general; ₹550 for General-EWS, OBC-NCL; ₹275 for SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates.

