Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET 2022 application, notification out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to apply
competitive exams

UGC NET 2022 application, notification out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to apply

  • UGC NET 2022 application form and notification has been released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Here are the steps to apply for the test.
UGC NET 2022 application, notification out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to apply(ugcnet.nta.nic.in)
UGC NET 2022 application, notification out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to apply(ugcnet.nta.nic.in)
Published on May 01, 2022 09:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC NET 2022 notification and application form. Candidates can apply for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles and download the notification from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 20.

Dates for the UGC NET 2022 are yet to be announced. 

The NTA will conduct UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and as an eligibility test for Assistant Professor in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged,” an official statement said. 

&lt;strong&gt;Apply for UGC NET 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

UGC NET 2022: How to apply

  1. Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 
  2. Click on the application form link on the homepage.
  3. First register and then proceed to fill the application form.
  4. Enter the required details, upload documents and pay the exam fee. 
  5. Submit your application and download the confirmation page. 

UGC NET 2022: Important dates

Application window: April 30 to May 20.

Application correction window: May 21 to 23.

Intimation of cities of exam centres: To be announced later.

Availability of admit cards, exam date(s): To be announced later.

Exam timings: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Application fee: 1,100 for general; 550 for General-EWS, OBC-NCL; 275 for SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december
ugc net december
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out