UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: When, where to check NTA UGC NET provisional key release?

The objection window will open soon after the answer key has been released. The objection window will remain open for 2-3 days for candidates to raise objections against the provisional key. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. The fee is non-refundable.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

This year, the UGC NET exam was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Test paper consisted of two sections, each of which comprised of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There was no break between the papers. Paper I had 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II had 100 questions of 200 marks.The question paper was available in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.

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