UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET admit card 2026 on June 15, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the University Grants Commission-NET exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 22 June to 30 June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in the country. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More
The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.
Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to download and more.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Hall tickets expected today
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET admit card 2026 on June 15, 2026.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Check marking scheme
1. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.
2. Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
3. For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
4. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
5. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Official website to check
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2026 link will be displayed.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Details of Paper I, II
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Paper I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam pattern
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam shift details
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam dates
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 22 June to 30 June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in the country.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Where to check
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Candidates who will appear for the University Grants Commission-NET exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: Date and time
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Date: June 15
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Time: Unknown