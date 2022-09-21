UGC NET admit card for September 23 exams out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET admit card for Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu subjects scheduled for September 23 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for UGC NET phase 3 exams scheduled for September 23. Candidates who will write their papers on September 23 can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download it.
On September 23, UGC NET will be held for Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu subjects.
The UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be conducted on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022.
UGC NET phase 3 exam schedule
September 23, 2022: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu
September 29, 2022: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
September 30, 2022: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu
October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics
October 10, 2022: History
October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration
October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil
October 13, 2022: English
October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.