UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How, where to check NTA UGC NET provisional key when out?
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET provisional key will be released and available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA has not yet released the UGC NET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More
In past years, the UGC NET answer key was released within 2 weeks of the exam.
Soon after the answer key is released, the Agency will open the objection window. Candidates can raise objection by paying processing fee for each question raised.
This year, the UGC NET exam was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Test paper consisted of two sections, each of which comprised of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There was no break between the papers. Paper I had 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II had 100 questions of 200 marks.The medium of the question paper was in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.
Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 13, 2026 10:53 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Processing fee to raise objection
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as processing fee. Non-Refundable.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:34 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
- Jul 13, 2026 10:30 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Answer key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:28 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Paper pattern
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: The Test paper consisted of two sections, each of which comprised of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There was no break between the papers. Paper I had 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II had 100 questions of 200 marks.The medium of the question paper was in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:25 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Exam held in 2 shifts
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:22 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: This year, the UGC NET exam was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:20 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: About objection window
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Soon after the answer key is released, the Agency will open the objection window. Candidates can raise objection by paying processing fee for each question raised.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:13 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: What past trends suggest?
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: In past years, the UGC NET answer key was released within 2 weeks of the exam.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:10 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Where to check provisional key?
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Jul 13, 2026 10:04 am IST
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: The date and time for the release of the provisional key has not been announced yet.