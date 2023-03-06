UGC NET December 2022: Exam city information slip for phase 4 out, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued advanced information slip of exam cities for the fourth phase of UGC NET December 2022 exam. Candidates can login to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and check it.

Candidates can check it using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET phase 4 exam will be held on March 11 and March 12, 2023. For exams that will be held after March 12, exam city slips will be issued later.

“The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase IV, 04 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 11 March 2023 and 12 March 2023. Subject-wise details are mentioned in Annexure-1. The exam for the remaining (09) subjects will be conducted after 12 March 2023, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly,” NTA said.

The first two phases of UGC NET December 2022 for 62 subjects. The third phase for eight subjects will be over on March 6.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV shall be issued later,” NTA said.

Direct link.

