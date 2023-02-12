UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card
- NTA UGC NET December exam city intimation slips are expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates can check the latest updates below:
National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release admit cards and exam city information slips of the December edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 this week. The exam city intimation link and admit cards will be available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The official website has released the schedule for the UGC NET December 2022 [Phase I, 57 Subjects] examination, which will take place on February 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023. The Agency will test candidates on 57 different subjects in total.
“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in shortly”, reads the official notification.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:54 PM
UGC NET hall ticket 2023: Admit card expected soon
NTA is expected to release UGC NET admit card in the Second week of February 2023.
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:50 PM
UGC NET exam 2023: Duration of examination
The duration of the UGC NET exam is for 3 hours and there is no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:49 PM
UGC NET Exam 2023: Exam is held for Assistant Professors and JRF
UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for ‘Assistant Professors’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship, and Assistant Professors in Indian Universities and Colleges.
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:41 PM
UGC NET: Phase 1 exam dates
UGC NET December 2022 Phase I, examination will be to be held on 21, 22, 23 & 24 February 2023
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:40 PM
UGC NET: How to download exam city intimation slip and admit card
Go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the Exam city intimation slip or admit card link available on the home page.
Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit.
Download the document.
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:39 PM
UGC NET 2022: Check NTA website for updates
Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the most recent information.
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:36 PM
UGC NET 2022: Download SANDES Application for updates
Visit the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device.
Search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.
It then displays the app in the play store.
Click on Install, and then the app gets downloaded to your mobile.
-
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 04:34 PM
UGC NET 2022: Admit card releasing soon
Admit cards and test city information slips for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 are expected to be released this week by NTA.