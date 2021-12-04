UGC NET Exam 2021 postponed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, notice here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET Exam 2021 has been postponed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone JAWAD. 
Published on Dec 04, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed or rescheduled UGC NET Exam 2021 in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh region. The National Eligibility Test to be held on December 5, 2021 has been rescheduled due to the red alert issued for cyclone JAWAD for 4 December. The official notice is available on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The examination has been rescheduled for centres in Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri and Vishakhapattnam. The subjects to be included in exam for the day includes- Odia, Telegu, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management and Social Work. 

As per the official notice, the revised datesheet for the rescheduled Examination will be uploaded later. However, the examination for all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and all other States will be held as per schedule.

The examination was conducted on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4 and 5, 2021. The admit card has been released till December 5, 2021. Candidates can check the other details through the official site of UGC NET.

