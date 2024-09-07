National Testing Agency, NTA, will likely release the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key soon. Candidates who have appeared for theUniversity Grants Commission NET examination can download the answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The details will also be available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key awaited: Where, how to check provisional key(Karun Sharma/HT file)

NTA UGC NET examination was held from August 21 to September 5, 2024. The examination was cancelled at various exam centres due to floods and re-examination was conducted within few days.

The Agency has not announced the provisional key release date and time yet. The official brochure reads, “NTA will display Provisional Answer Key(s) & Question Paper attempted by the candidate on the NTA's website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in. Exact date shall be displayed on the NTA’s website for the same after the commencement of the examination. The Provisional Answer Key(s) are likely to be displayed for two to three days.”

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- per answer key challenged as a processing fee. This fee is non-refundable.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

All the candidates can follow the steps given below to download the provisional answer key from the official website.

UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.