AIMA MAT December 2024 registrations begin at mat.aima.in, direct link to apply, eligibility & fee details here

All India Management Association, AIMA, has commenced registrations for the MAT December 2024 exam on Friday, September 6. Candidates aspiring to take the Management Aptitude Test can submit their applications at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT December 2024 registrations begin at mat.aima.in. Apply via direct link.

As per the schedule, the AIMA MAT December 2024 exam will be conducted from December 7 to 22, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Aspiring candidates must ensure they meet the following eligibility criteria before submitting their applications:

Should be a graduate in any discipline.

Final-year students of graduate courses can also apply.

Application fee:

The application fee for MAT December 2024 is ₹2100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1500.

MAT December 2024 Schedule:

PBT mode (Paper-Based Test): The test date is December 14, and registration will end on December 7.

CBT-1 (Computer-Based Test): The test date is December 7, and registration will end on November 30.

CBT-2 (Computer-Based Test): The test date is December 22, and registration will end on December 15.

It may be mentioned here that the Management Aptitude Test is a popular and trusted national-level entrance exam that serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in top-tier colleges nationwide. It is approved by the Ministry of Education and is accepted by over 600 esteemed B-schools in India.

Meanwhile, AIMA has also introduced MAT 2.0, an evolved version of MAT from 2024. It consists of newer segments like current business and economic trends

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.