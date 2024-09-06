IIT Guwahati, Airbus India join hands to expand aviation and logistics education in Assam

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has joined hands with Airbus India Private Limited to expand aviation and logistics education in Assam, thereby enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the northeastern region. IIT Guwahati and AirBus India Private Limited signed an agreement on Friday in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The collaboration follows productive discussions with officials from the Assam Government’s Transport, Skill, and Industries Departments.

To this effect, a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) was signed between Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, and Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director at Airbus India Private Limited.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Other dignitaries included Chief Secretary Dr S. Ravi Kota, Ashutosh Agrawal, Head and Aftermarket Strategy and Business Development, and Sumeet Singh Manglotra, Regional Business Leader at Airbus Beyond, Airbus India and South Asia, alongside Prof Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean of PRBR at IIT Guwahati, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma said that the partnership in aviation logistics and allied areas will not only promote knowledge sharing but also shape the future of the aviation industry.

The Chief Minister added that the collaboration will focus on key areas such as transportation, hospitality, skilling, and logistics—each with significant potential for growth.

"I assure the IIT family that students participating in these programs will receive adequate scholarships to help them excel in their pursuit of new careers,” said Chief Minister Sarma.

IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal welcomed the guests and said that the transformative partnership with Airbus not only aligns with the institute’s vision for advanced education in aviation and logistics but also addresses the pressing need for skilled professionals in these critical sectors.

“This initiative will empower the youth of Assam and the northeastern region, fostering innovation, economic growth, and a brighter future for all,” he added.

Suraj Chettri, VP and Head of HR at Airbus India and South Asia, and Head of Site at Airbus India Private Limited, Bangalore, stressed that India and the rest of the world need large-scale, skilled human resources to drive the exponential growth of the aviation industry.

He said, “We will continue to invest in developing a skilled workforce in India, working closely with the Government of India and various state governments to unlock the full potential of the Indian aviation sector. Together, we aim to lay the foundation for sustainable growth and global leadership in aviation,” he added.

Highlights of the partnership

Following are some of the highlights of the partnership:

Leverage combined expertise and resources to develop comprehensive programs that will advance aviation education and training in the northeastern region of India.

IIT Guwahati to organize courses, onboard students, and provide necessary infrastructure and logistical support.

IIT Guwahati to establish a Global Skilling Centre in Aviation and Logistics which will address the critical shortage of skilled professionals in the logistics sector essential for the growth of global trade and commerce.

The centre will also provide comprehensive training and development programs to equip individuals with the skills necessary to meet industry demands.

The partnership with Airbus India Private Limited is also aimed at enhancing employment opportunities and career advancement for individuals in the northeastern region while improving service quality in the aviation and logistics industries.

In the initial phase, Airbus will supply trainers, training materials, and tools from the Airbus Beyond catalog for short-term courses.

Airbus will enable IIT Guwahati faculty to conduct ‘Train the Trainer’ programs, allowing them to independently deliver Airbus courses while maintaining the curriculum, materials, and tools.

The partnership also plans to co-curate long-term courses in the later phase.

It may be mentioned here that the entire program will be established at IIT Guwahati, with guidance and close coordination from the Assam Government and all state governments in the northeastern region. It will target students across the region and bordering states.

As per a press release, the partnership comes in line with the Government of India’s Udaan scheme aimed at fostering development and socio-economic reforms across the country.