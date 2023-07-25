UGC NET June Result 2023 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link, cut offs here
UGC NET June Result 2023 has been announced. The direct link to check results, cut offs is given below.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 today, July 25. Candidates will get their scorecards on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in. UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES
Candidates can download their scorecards using application number and date of birth.
Direct link to check UGC NET June Result 2023
The cut off lists have been released by NTA for JRF and Assistant Professor posts.
Check cut off lists for JRF
Check cut off lists for Assistant Professor
Provisional answer key of UGC NET has been released and the answer key challenge window is over. The final answer key will be released along with or after the results.
NTA conducted UGC NET June 2023 for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country for a total of 6,39,069 candidates.
The exam was held in two phases – from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22, 2023.
UGC NET is a national-level exam which determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’.