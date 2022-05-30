Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET: Last date to apply for December 2021, June 2022 cycles
competitive exams

UGC NET: Last date to apply for December 2021, June 2022 cycles

UGC NET Exam: Candidates can apply for the test on the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 
UGC NET: Last date to apply for December 2021, June 2022 cycles(HT file photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 11:41 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The extended registration window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 merged cycles will be closed on Monday, May 30. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The application window was reopened on May 24. Application form correction facility will be available from May 31 to June 1 till 9:00 pm. Earlier, the last date to apply for UGC NET was May 20.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in their pariculars in their respective online application form (as per Annexure-1) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during 31 May 2022 to 01 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)”, reads the UGC notification.

Direct link to apply for UGC NET

UGC NET Exam: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of UGC NET-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fees

Download the page and keep a copy for further need.

Topics
ugc net december nta
