UGC NET Phase 2 exam city link to be activated tomorrow, check admit card date

National Testing Agency, NTA will active the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city link on September 13, 2022. The exam city link will be activated tomorrow at the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The admit card will be displayed on September 16, 2022 to the concerned candidates online.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam centre on the official site of UGC NET. The final Phase 2 examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between September 20 to 30, 2022, involving 64 subjects.

UGC NET Phase 2 exam: How to check exam city

To check the exam city, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on login link and enter the login details.

Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Official Notice here