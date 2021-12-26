Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET rescheduled for Kannada paper, new exam date soon says NTA; know more

The UGC NET exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres due to technical issues, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Sunday.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The UGC NET exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres due to technical issues, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Sunday. For these candidates, the exam will be held again and the exam date will be announced soon, the NTA has also said.

“Due to technical issues at some centres of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination in Subject “Kannada” held on 26.12.2021 (Shift-1) in CBT mode, the scheduled examination could not be conducted. NTA has decided to reschedule the Examination of these impacted candidates. The revised date for the rescheduled Examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised admit card for these candidates,” reads the notification released by the NTA on its official website.

The official website of the UGC NET exam is https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Currently, the phase 2 of UGC NET is being held. The phase 2 will end on December 27.

The third phase will be held on January 4 and 5. The admit cards for this phase has not been released yet.

