UGC Swayam 2021 exam schedule out at swayam.gov.in, register for exam by Aug 12

UGC Swayam 2021 examination schedule released at swayam.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
UGC Swayam 2021 examination schedule released at https://swayam.gov.in/(HT file photo)

University Grant Commission ( UGC ) has released the examination schedule for the Swayam examination. The Swayam examination will be held on August 28 and 29.

Students who have enrolled for the Swayam Courses can register for the Swayam examination. The last date for the registration for the Swayam examination is August 12.

For each course, the examination fee is 1000 for general candidates and 500 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates with a disability of more than 40%.

The examination will be held in 141 cities across the country. The state wise list of centres (cities) are given in the notification.

Candidates are advised not to select the same date and time slot for more than one examination.

The exams for 276 SWAYAM courses will be held in four slots. The first two exam slots will be held on August 28, followed by the remaining two slots on August 29.

SWAYAM is a government-sponsored initiative aimed at achieving the three cardinal principles of education policy: access, equity, and quality.

The Ministry of Education will offer a certificate to students who pass the examinations with a score of 40% or higher. Credits will be transferred to the appropriate university/institute in the case of credit transfer.

Here is the direct link to register for the examination https://examform.swayam.gov.in/wso?redirect=/home

Note: Students should contact at SwayamExaminationSupport@swayam2.ac.in (subject: “SWAYAM August 2021 EXAM”) if they have any further questions.

