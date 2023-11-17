Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC Draftsman answer key 2023 out at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

UKPSC Draftsman answer key 2023 out at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2023 06:40 PM IST

UKPSC releases provisional answer key for Draftsman recruitment exam 2023

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Draftsman recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

TSPSC Group IV answer key: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release within a few days the answer key of Group IV Services exam held on Sunday, October 7, 2018.(Shutterstock)

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from October 17 to October 23. The candidates have to pay 50 per question as an objection fee.

Direct link to raise objections

UKPSC Draftsman answer key 2023: Know how to check

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in

On the homepage, click on “Draftsman Examination -2023 -- Notification, Instructions, Provisional Answer Key- General Hindi, General Mathematics and General Studies (PAPER-1) & Provisional Answer Key- Subjective Knowledge (PAPER-2) ( Answer Key )”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check on the answer key link

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

UKPSC Draftsman paper 1 answer key

UKPSC Draftsman Paper 2 answer key

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
notification answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP