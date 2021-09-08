Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKSSSC admit card 2021 released for accountant, assistant auditor & other posts
competitive exams

UKSSSC admit card 2021 released for accountant, assistant auditor & other posts

UKSSSC admit card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released admit card for recruitment to the various posts, including assistant accountant, accounts auditor and assistant review officer.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:38 PM IST
UKSSSC admit card 2021; Candidates who applied for these posts can download their admit cards from the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.( sssc.uk.gov.in)

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released admit card for recruitment to the various posts, including assistant accountant, accounts auditor and assistant review officer (accounts). Candidates who applied for these posts can download their admit cards from the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Direct link to download UKSSSC admit card 2021

How to download UKSSSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of UKSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the notification that reads ‘Download Admit Card of Assistant Accountant, Accounts Auditor and Assistant Review Officer’ in Hindi available on the homepage.

Submit advertisement number, mobile number, candidates name, father's name and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uksssc recruitment uksssc exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 released, here’s how to download 

JEE main final answer key 2021 out for session 4 exams, results expected soon

Assam: APSC releases COVID-19 guidelines for civil services prelims, other exams

JNUEE admit cards 2021 to release today at jnuexams.nta.ac.in
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP