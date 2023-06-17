UKSSSC forest inspector recruitment exam results released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link
UKSSSC announced the result of Forest Inspector written examination results.
Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has declared the result of Forest Inspector Recruitment examination results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the UKSSSC forest inspector recruitment examination results on the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.
The UKSSSC Forest Inspector examination was conducted on June 11, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. Earlier, the commission released the final answer keys and candidates had till June 12 to raise objections. All candidates included in the merit list are eligible to appear for the physical measurement test. The physical measurement test will be conducted on June 27.
Direct link to check UKSSSC Forest Inspector results
UKSSSC Forest Inspector results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click for Provisional Merit List for Physical Efficiency Test of Forest Inspector”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the results and take a print for future reference.