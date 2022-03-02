Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP CATET 2022 registration begins at online.upcatetexam.org, apply till April 30

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test, UPCATET 2022 registration process has started apply till April 30.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:25 PM IST
UPCATET 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test, UPCATET 2022 registration process has begun  on March 1. The deadline for the submission of application form is April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPCATET at online.upcatetexam.org.

UPCATET 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1250 for general, other backward and economically weaker sections (UR, OBC & EWS).

For SC/ST category the application fee is 1050.

The admit card will be released on June 1 and the UPCATET 2022 examination will be held on June 16 and June 17. The UPCATET 2022 examination result will be declared on June 30.

UPCATET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of UPCATET at online.upcatetexam.org

On the homepage, click on the new registration

Fill the application form

Upload documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

