UP SI (confidential), ASI (ministerial, account) exam from Dec 4: UPPRPB

The exam for the selection of candidates to SI (Confidential), ASI (Ministerial) and ASI (Account) posts will be held on December 4 and 5, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) said on Friday.

The board has released the list of candidates who have been found eligible for the exam and has issued them admit cards.

The admit cards are available on the official website of the UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the admit card

The exam will comprise questions from general Hindi and computer knowledge, general awareness and current affairs, numerical and mental ability test and mental aptitude test/ IQ test/ reasoning test.

The board has released mock tests on its website so that candidates can get acquainted with the exam pattern.