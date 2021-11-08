UP state engineering services exam on January 23: UPPSC

The UP state engineering services exam will be held on January 23, 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) said on November 8. A total of 281 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive in various departments-- Public Works Deptt. (P.W.D.), Housing and Urban Planning Department, Nagar Vikas Vibhag and others.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for interview.

“All original certificates shall be verified at the time of interview. Candidates will also be required to furnish four passport size photographs, two unattested and two attested by their head of department or head of the institution where they received education or by a gazetted officer at the time of interview,” the Commission has said.

Meanwhile, the Commission conducted Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Asst. Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services (Pre.) exam 2021 on October 24. The preliminary answer key of the exam has been released and the option to challenge it is over.