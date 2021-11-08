Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP state engineering services exam on January 23: UPPSC
competitive exams

UP state engineering services exam on January 23: UPPSC

UP state engineering services exam will be held on January 23, 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) said on November 8.
UP state engineering services exam on January 23: UPPSC (HT file)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 06:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The UP state engineering services exam will be held on January 23, 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) said on November 8. A total of 281 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive in various departments-- Public Works Deptt. (P.W.D.), Housing and Urban Planning Department, Nagar Vikas Vibhag and others.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for interview.

“All original certificates shall be verified at the time of interview. Candidates will also be required to furnish four passport size photographs, two unattested and two attested by their head of department or head of the institution where they received education or by a gazetted officer at the time of interview,” the Commission has said.

Meanwhile, the Commission conducted Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Asst. Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services (Pre.) exam 2021 on October 24. The preliminary answer key of the exam has been released and the option to challenge it is over.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: DTC Junior clerk exam begins tomorrow, admit card at DSSSB portal

MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today

Odisha: OSSC excise SI main exam rescheduled, know more

Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP