Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPCET 2021: Last date to apply today on upcet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply
competitive exams

UPCET 2021: Last date to apply today on upcet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply

UPCET 2021 registration closes today, July 6, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:33 AM IST
UPCET 2021: Last date to apply today on upcet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for UPCET 2021 on July 6, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make the payment of exam fee online till July 6, 2021.

Earlier the last date to apply was till June 20, 2021. The last date was revised after representations were received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it.

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on July 8 and will close on July 14, 2021. Candidates who want to make the changes on the application form can make it then. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course of time.

UPCET 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on UPCET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency competitive exam
TRENDING NEWS

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP