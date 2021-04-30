Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Exam 2020 postponed, official notice here
competitive exams

UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Exam 2020 postponed, official notice here

UPPSC Agricultural Service Prelims Exam 2020 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 04:55 PM IST
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Exam 2020 postponed, official notice here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Exam 2020. The examination has been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and May 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the new exam dates will be announced by the Commission in due course of time on the official site of UPPSC.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the prelims exam on the basis of their marks. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination will be allowed to appear for the main written examination. The successful candidates will have to fill up another application form according to instructions of the Commission for the main examination.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 564 posts will be filled including Distt. Horticulture Officer, Principal Govt. Food Science Training Centre/ Food Processing Officer and Senior Technical Assistant. The application process was started on December 29 and ended on January 25, 2021. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UPPSC.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Exam 2020. The examination has been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and May 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the new exam dates will be announced by the Commission in due course of time on the official site of UPPSC.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the prelims exam on the basis of their marks. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination will be allowed to appear for the main written examination. The successful candidates will have to fill up another application form according to instructions of the Commission for the main examination.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 564 posts will be filled including Distt. Horticulture Officer, Principal Govt. Food Science Training Centre/ Food Processing Officer and Senior Technical Assistant. The application process was started on December 29 and ended on January 25, 2021. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UPPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc exam uppsc.up.nic.in exam postponed competitive exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP