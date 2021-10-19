UPPSC PCS 2021: Close to 7 lakh candidates to appear for prelims on Oct 24

The Prayagraj district has the highest number of registered candidates for the Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary)-2021, commonly known as PCS (Preliminary)-2021, and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF)/Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Examination-2021 set to be held across the state on October 24.

A total of 6,91,173 candidates have applied for 538 posts of PCS and 16 ACF/RFO posts that are on the offer. The preliminary exam will be held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in two shifts from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

UPPSC has set up a total of 1505 examination centers in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the exams with Prayagraj alone having 133 centers for 60,886 candidates. Likewise, there are 55,131 candidates registered to appear in the recruitment exam in Lucknow, he added.

Other districts where UPPSC will be conducting the preliminary exam include Agra, Aligarh, Basti, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar besides Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur and Mathura.

Earlier, in January, the commission had announced to conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021 along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam-2021 on June 13 and June 20, respectively.

However, the exam had to be postponed due to the second wave of Corona. The decision to postpone the exams had followed in the wake of many aspirants of the exams, both at individual level and collective level, demanding that the commission postpone the exams as the situation in the state, because of the pandemic, was worrying.

Earlier the number of posts was 400 but later it got increased by 138 more posts including 52 posts of sub divisional magistrates (SDMs).

Every centre will have a maximum of 500 candidates only and each of these candidates will be seated in such a way that the norm of social distancing is strictly followed.

