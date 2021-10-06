UPSC announces interview dates for DCIO selection in IB

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced interview dates for the selection of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO-Technical) in Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs. The interview will be held from October 25 to October 29 at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.

A total of 27 posts will be filled. The list of candidates who have been found eligible to appear for the interview is available on the website of the Commission.

Interview List

“Use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in the UPSC premises is banned. Candidates are, therefore, advised to avoid bringing mobile phones with them, as the Commission does not undertake to keep them for their custody,” the Commission has said in the interview notice.

“You are requested to bring all the original documents (along with their self-attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate as per exhaustive details given in the Commissions website (http//www.upsc.gov.in) under Recruitment/Interview/List of documents (Annexure I) while appearing for the interview,” the UPSC has informed candidates.

