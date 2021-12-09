UPSC CDS (II): Marks of 1,449 candidates out as per disclosure of marks scheme

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the marks of 1,449 candidates who had appeared in the final stage of the Combined Defence Services Exam (CDS II 2020), which is the SSB interview but were not recommended for appointment.

These candidates had allowed the UPSC to release their marks as per the public disclosure of marks scheme of the Department of Personnel and Training which aims at providing a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates.

CDS is held for IMA, NA, AFA and OTA courses. The CDS (II) 2020 result was declared on July 16 for IMA, NA and AFA courses and on October 1 for OTA course.

“In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-qualified willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (SSB Interview), through its website,” the UPSC has said.

