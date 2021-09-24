UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 result live: IITian Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops
- UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared: The UPSC declared the Civil services exam 2020 final result on Friday. A total of 761 candidates have made it to the final selection.
UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared: The civil services exam 2020 final result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 24. A total of 761 candidates have made the cut in the exam which was held to fill 836 positions in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and other central services.
The UPSC final result list is available at upsc.gov.in.
Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October, 2020. Candidates who had qualified the preliminary test were shortlisted for the main exam.
A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 08:01 PM
UPSC topper: Maharashtra girl Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap secures AIR 199
Maharashtra girl Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap has secured AIR 199 in the civil services exam 2020. State minister for medical education, Amit V Deshmukh has congratulated Nitisha who, he says, has cleared the exam in her first attempt.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:55 PM
UPSC result: AIR 49 Rajat Ubhaykar
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:54 PM
DoPT to host direct interactive cum felicitation meet soon: Jitendra Singh
“Congrats Shubham Kumar, Jagruti Awasthi &Ankita Jain,first 3 toppers in #CivilServicesExam2020. Highlight this year,among 20 toppers are equal number of male & female candidates,ie 10 each. Like every yr,#DoPT to soon host direct interactive cum felicitation meet with 20 toppers," DoPT minister Jitendra Singh has tweeted.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:53 PM
UPSC topper Shubham Kumar belongs to Katihar, Bihar
IIT Bombay graduate Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 is from Katihar, Bihar.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:51 PM
UPSC toppers mainly from engineering, humanities, commerce, medicine background
As per an official statement, the educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, commerce and medicine from premiere institutions like IIT, NIT, BITS, NSUT, Mumbai university, Delhi university and others.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:49 PM
UPSC result: 545 men, 216 women qualify civil services exam 2020
A total of 545 men and 216 women have qualified in the civil services exam 2020, the final result of which were announced on Friday.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:48 PM
10,564 candidates had appeared for the UPSC main exam
Out of the 4,82,770 candidates, a total of 10,564 candidates had qualified for the main exam which was held in January 2021.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:47 PM
More than 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam
The Civil services preliminary exam 2020 was held on October 4. A total of 10,40,060 candidates had applied for this exam out of which 4,82,770 candidates had appeared for it.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:39 PM
Engineers top UPSC civil services exam 2020
In the civil services exam 2020, the final result of which was announced by the UPSC on September 24, IIT graduate and MANIT Bhopal graduates have topped.
Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 has graduated from IIT Bombay in Civil Engineering.
Jagrati Awasthi who has bagged the second rank is an electrical engineer who graduated from MANIT Bhopal.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:36 PM
UPSC topper Shubham Kumar is an IIT graduate
Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 has graduated from IIT Bombay in Civil Engineering.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:30 PM
UPSC result: 150 candidates have been placed in reserve list
“In accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2020, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates," the UPSC has said.
A total of 150 candidates are in the list out of which 75 belong to general category, 55 from OBC category, 14 from EWS, 5 from SC and 1 from ST.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:26 PM
UPSC result: Meet the top 10 candidates
- Shubham Kumar
- Jagrati Awasthi
- Ankita Jain
- Yash Jaluka
- Mamta Yadav
- Meera K
- Praveen Kumar
- Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai
- Apala Mishra
- Satyam Gandhi
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:22 PM
Ankita Jain is the third topper of UPSC Civil Services exam 2020
Ankita Jain is the third topper of UPSC civil services exam 2020. She shares the top spots with Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:19 PM
Jagrati Awasthi is the second topper of Civil Services exam 2020
From among 761 qualified candidates, Jagrati Awasthi has bagged the second rank. Over 2,000 candidates had appeared for the interview round of civil services exam which was held in August-September.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:18 PM
Shubham Kumar has topped Civil Services exam 2020
In the Civil Services exam 2020, Shubham Kumar is the topper. Kumar is among 760 other candidates who have qualified for various central services.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:17 PM
Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates 761 candidates who have cleared the UPSC exam
Soon after the UPSC released the civil services exam 2020 final result, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has congratulated all the candidates who have emerged successful.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 07:15 PM
UPSC has declared the civil services exam 2020 final result
Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021, the UPSC has releaesd, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to: Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’