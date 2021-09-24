UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 result live: IITian Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops

UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared: The civil services exam 2020 final result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 24. A total of 761 candidates have made the cut in the exam which was held to fill 836 positions in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and other central services.

The UPSC final result list is available at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October, 2020. Candidates who had qualified the preliminary test were shortlisted for the main exam.

A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.