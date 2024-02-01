Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice on UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023 personality test. Candidates who will appear for the personality test can check the official notice on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023: Important notice on personality test released

As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to open a window for candidates to update their details with regard to service allocation only in DAF-1 through the official website.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The Commission took the decision after it received various requests from the candidates appearing in P.T./Interview and who are recommended through CSE-2022 or previous CSEs but could not be allocated the Service before the closing date of DAF-I of CSM-2023 to update their employment/service allocation details in DAF-I.

The link to update the details will be activated from February 1 to February 5, 2024 till 6 pm. No request received after the closing date of this facility will not be entertained, read the notice.

Phase I of the P.T. program is scheduled from January 2 to February 16, 2024, and the Phase II program is scheduled from February 19 to March 15, 2024. The P.T. schedule of remaining candidates will be uploaded at the Commission’s website in due course. Those candidates who have qualified the written test are eligible to appear for the personality test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Official Notice Here