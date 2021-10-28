Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download
competitive exams

UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download

UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download
UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on October 28 released the admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021. Candidates who applied for UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 exam can download their call letters through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The link to download the admit card will be activated till November 21, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card through Registration Id and Roll Number.

Here is the direct link to download the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021admit card

How to Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads ‘UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021’ 

It will redirect you to the new window.

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on email: - web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem), uscms-upsc [at]nic[dot] in (For Applicant Data Problem)

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc exam upsc examination upsc cms hall tickets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE CTET 2021: Online correction form link activated on ctet.nic.in

Haryana: HCS Judicial prelims on Nov 13, admit cards soon

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam released, here’s direct link to download

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam in January; 45,429 candidates to appear
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP