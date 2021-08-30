Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC EPFO exam on September 5: Important points for candidates
competitive exams

UPSC EPFO exam on September 5: Important points for candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct a recruitment test on September 5 for the selection of Enforcement Officer or Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:14 AM IST
UPSC EPFO exam on September 5: Important points for candidates(HT File)

A total of 421 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC EPFO exam.

This exam was earlier scheduled on October 4, 2020. However, after the UPSC scheduled the civil services preliminary on this date, the exam was postponed.

The admit cards of the UPSC EPFO exam is available on the website of the Commission. Candidates must carry the admit card to the centre. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring two passport size photographs for appearing in the Recruitment Test with an undertaking along with photo identity proof like Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I.D. etc.

UPSC EPFO exam: Important points

• The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The reporting time at the test centre is one hour before the scheduled commencement of the test.

• Seating plan for the candidates will be displayed at the venue

• Wearing of Masks/ face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/ facial cover will not be allowed entry into the venue.

• Candidates should follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the rooms as well as premises of the venue.

• Mobile phones and all such IT gadgets are banned in the test venue

