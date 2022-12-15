UPSC ESE Result 2021: Scores of non recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Result 2021 scores of non recommended candidates. The scores of the willing non recommended candidates are released under the Disclosure Scheme. The scores can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, this decision was taken by the Commission to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates. The details of the scores and other information are available for candidates who have appeared in the final stage of an examination (interview), through its website. The details are arranged in roll order.

The scores will remain valid for one year from the date of disclosure. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Result 2021 scores

UPSC ESE Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final result of the Engineering Services Examination 2021 was declared on March 28, 2022 and the reserve list was released on December 5, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.