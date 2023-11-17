UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 from November 26, 2023 all over India. The examination n will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session.

As per the official notice, candidates n as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON