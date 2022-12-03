UPSC Mains Result 2022 Live Updates: Civil Services Mains results releasing soon
UPSC Mains Result 2022 Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Mains Result 2022 anytime soon. The Civil Services Mains results when announced will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.
The Commission has still now not released the exact time and date of release of the UPSC Civil Services Mains Results, but as per notice dated November 24, 2022 results will be announced soon. It has asked aspirants to keep their documents ready for interviews.
The personality tests/ interview of all the qualified candidates will be conducted early next year. The candidates are advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each for the purpose of Personality Tests/Interviews. For latest updates, keep checking this blog.
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 04:22 PM
UPSC Mains 2022 Result Date: Details about DAF II
After the declaration of the result of Mains results, Civil the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) will be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period. All candidates who qualify the Personality Test/Interview are required to fill up and submit the DAF-II within the given time.
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 04:16 PM
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 04:11 PM
UPSC Mains Paper: Exam dates
The UPSC Mains Paper was conducted on various days. The exam was conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 04:05 PM
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 03:58 PM
