UPSC Mains Result 2022 Live Updates: Civil Services Mains results releasing soon

UPSC Mains Result 2022 Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Mains Result 2022 anytime soon. The Civil Services Mains results when announced will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission has still now not released the exact time and date of release of the UPSC Civil Services Mains Results, but as per notice dated November 24, 2022 results will be announced soon. It has asked aspirants to keep their documents ready for interviews.

The personality tests/ interview of all the qualified candidates will be conducted early next year. The candidates are advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each for the purpose of Personality Tests/Interviews. For latest updates, keep checking this blog.