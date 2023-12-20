UPSC NDA & NA and CDS I Examination 2024: Age criteria for NDA and CDS explained

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notification inviting applications for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) I 2024 and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) I 2024 today, December 20, 2023. According to the official notification, candidates are asked to carefully go through the eligibility conditions stipulated by the commission for admission to the examination.(HT File)

According to the official notification, candidates are asked to carefully go through the eligibility conditions stipulated by the commission for admission to the examination.

The following are the vacancies available for the courses under the CDS (I) 2024 exam to be conducted by UPSC:

Name of the Course Approximate no of Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala 32 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad 32 Officers’ Training academy, Chennai (SSC Course for men) 275 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) 18

The following are the approximate vacancies available for the courses under NDA & NA (I) 2024 exam to be conducted by UPSC:

NDA Army 208 Navy 42 Air Force Flying - 92 Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30

Here are the age criteria for the CDS and NDA & NA (I) 2024 Examination as mentioned by the UPSC in the official notification:

Indian Military Academy

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2001 and not later than 1st January 2006 are eligible to apply.

Indian Naval Academy

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2001 and not later than 1st January 2006 only are eligible to apply.

Air Force Academy

Candidates of the age between 20 to 24 years old as of 1st January 2025 are eligible to apply. The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 yrs.

Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during the training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live with family out of the premises.

Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Course for men)

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2000 and not later than 1st January 2006 only are eligible to apply.

Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Women Non-Technical Course)

Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible to apply, mentioned the official notification.

Candidates should have been born not earlier than 2nd January 2000 and not later than 1st January 2006.

NDA & NA (I)

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 02nd July 2005 and not later than 1st July 2008 are eligible to apply, mentioned the official notification.