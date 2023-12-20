close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC NDA & NA and CDS I Examination 2024: Age criteria for NDA and CDS explained

UPSC NDA & NA and CDS I Examination 2024: Age criteria for NDA and CDS explained

Dec 20, 2023
Dec 20, 2023 04:23 PM IST

UPSC released the official notification inviting applications for the CDS I 2024 and NDA & NA I 2024 today.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notification inviting applications for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) I 2024 and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) I 2024 today, December 20, 2023.

According to the official notification, candidates are asked to carefully go through the eligibility conditions stipulated by the commission for admission to the examination.(HT File)

According to the official notification, candidates are asked to carefully go through the eligibility conditions stipulated by the commission for admission to the examination.

The following are the vacancies available for the courses under the CDS (I) 2024 exam to be conducted by UPSC:

Name of the CourseApproximate no of Vacancies
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun100
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala32
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad32
Officers’ Training academy, Chennai (SSC Course for men)275
Officers Training Academy, Chennai (SSC Women Non-Technical Course)18

The following are the approximate vacancies available for the courses under NDA & NA (I) 2024 exam to be conducted by UPSC:

NDA 
Army208 
Navy42 
Air Force

Flying - 92

Ground Duties (Tech) – 18

Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)30

Here are the age criteria for the CDS and NDA & NA (I) 2024 Examination as mentioned by the UPSC in the official notification:

Indian Military Academy

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2001 and not later than 1st January 2006 are eligible to apply.

Indian Naval Academy

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2001 and not later than 1st January 2006 only are eligible to apply.

Air Force Academy

Candidates of the age between 20 to 24 years old as of 1st January 2025 are eligible to apply. The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 yrs.

Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during the training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live with family out of the premises.

Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Course for men)

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2000 and not later than 1st January 2006 only are eligible to apply.

Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Women Non-Technical Course)

Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible to apply, mentioned the official notification.

Candidates should have been born not earlier than 2nd January 2000 and not later than 1st January 2006.

NDA & NA (I)

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 02nd July 2005 and not later than 1st July 2008 are eligible to apply, mentioned the official notification.

