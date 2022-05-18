Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II notification likely today at upsc.gov.in, how to apply
competitive exams

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II notification likely today at upsc.gov.in, how to apply

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II 2022: When released, the notification will be available on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II notification likely today at upsc.gov.in
Published on May 18, 2022 08:37 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release notifications for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA), or UPSC NDA, NA II 2022 and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examination 2022 on Wednesday, May 18. 

When released, the notification will be available on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The online application process for UPSC NDA&NA, CDS 2 2022 will begin on May 18.  The last date to apply for these exams is June 7, as per the exam calendar. 

The NDA&NA CDS Examination (II), will be conducted on Sunday, September 4.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website if UPSC at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the NDA or CDS online application link.

Step 3: First register and generate login credentials.

Step 4: Login and fill up the online application form.

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form. For future use, save a copy of the final application form. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc nda cds
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP