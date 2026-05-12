UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check CSE hall tickets when released?

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 likely soon. When released, all those candidates who will appear for Civil Services Prelims examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. ...Read More

The admit cards will be issued to the candidates on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.

The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to download and other details.