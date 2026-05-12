UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check CSE hall tickets when released?
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Civil Services Preliminary exam hall ticket will be available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card and other details.
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 likely soon. When released, all those candidates who will appear for Civil Services Prelims examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. ...Read More
The admit cards will be issued to the candidates on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.
The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.
This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to download and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 12 May 2026 11:12:36 am
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Number of posts to be filled
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 11:02:15 am
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Prelims exam is screening test
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 10:58:34 am
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam to comprise of 2 papers
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 10:55:24 am
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Prelims exam date
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination will be held on May 24, 2026.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 10:49:35 am
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: What official notification says?
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: As per the official notice, the admit cards will be issued to the candidates on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 10:46:23 am
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When released, all those candidates who will appear for Civil Services Prelims examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 10:42:36 am
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Commission has not released any date and time of the release of the hall tickets yet.