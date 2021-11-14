UPSC to hold interview for medical officer post from December 13

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct interview from December 13 to 16 for selection of medical officers or research officer (Ayurveda) in Ministry of Ayush. A total of 37 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the months of December to February the weather at Delhi is cold. Candidates are, therefore, advised to equip themselves adequately,” the UPSC has informed candidates.

The interview will be held at UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069 in two shifts each day: the first session will begin at 9 am and the second session will begin at 12 noon.

Candidates have been asked to carry books, publications, manuscripts etc. the authorship of which they claim, and/or any Thesis/Dissertation submitted for postgraduate qualification, reprints of papers published in journals of repute, any literary/artistic and architectural work done which may have relevance to the advertised post.

Candidates are required to fill up the attestation form (available in Commission’s website), with one recent photograph (passport size) (5 cms x 7 cms) affixed on it at the space specified therein and submit the same on the day of checking of original documents/certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more details on the interview candidates can refer to the official notification available on the website of UPSC.