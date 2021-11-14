Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC to hold interview for medical officer post from December 13
competitive exams

UPSC to hold interview for medical officer post from December 13

UPSC will conduct interviews from December 13 to 16 for the selection of medical officers or research officer (Ayurveda) in Ministry of Ayush.
UPSC to hold interview for medical officer post from December 13
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct interview from December 13 to 16 for selection of medical officers or research officer (Ayurveda) in Ministry of Ayush. A total of 37 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive.

“During the months of December to February the weather at Delhi is cold. Candidates are, therefore, advised to equip themselves adequately,” the UPSC has informed candidates.

The interview will be held at UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069 in two shifts each day: the first session will begin at 9 am and the second session will begin at 12 noon.

Candidates have been asked to carry books, publications, manuscripts etc. the authorship of which they claim, and/or any Thesis/Dissertation submitted for postgraduate qualification, reprints of papers published in journals of repute, any literary/artistic and architectural work done which may have relevance to the advertised post.

Candidates are required to fill up the attestation form (available in Commission’s website), with one recent photograph (passport size) (5 cms x 7 cms) affixed on it at the space specified therein and submit the same on the day of checking of original documents/certificates.

RELATED STORIES

For more details on the interview candidates can refer to the official notification available on the website of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UGC NET 2021 from Nov 20, admit cards released for first two days: NTA

JKSSB answer keys out for exams held on November 8-12

SSC MTS Tier 1 answer keys out at ssc.nic.in, here's how to download & challenge

SSC MTS answer key released, direct link to check and raise objections
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP